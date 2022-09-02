On September 1, 2022, GASGAS pulled the covers off of its limited edition 2023 RX 450F Replica. Crafted in celebration of Sam Sunderland’s history-making 2022 Dakar Rally win for the storied Spanish brand, this bike is more than just a graphics package. Instead, it’s packed with high-performance features, and ready to go take on some rallies of its own straight from the factory.

The 2023 GASGAS RX 450F Replica is powered by a strengthened, more robust version of the liquid-cooled, 450cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 95mm x 63.4mm, which also powers the MC 450F. A 44mm Keihin throttle body handles the air/fuel mixture, and a Keihin engine management system keeps everything running smoothly. Both the Brembo hydraulic clutch and the six-speed gearbox have been strengthened, and there’s a Pankl connecting rod and piston installed as well.

Suspension consists of a top-spec WP XPLOR PRO 7548 fork up front, and a WP XPLOR PRO 7750 shock in the rear. Black anodized aluminum Excel wheels come wrapped in Continental TKC80 tires. A 300mm Brembo front brake disc stops you up front, while a 240mm unit stops you in the rear.

Gallery: 2023 GASGAS RX 450F Replica

4 Photos

The high-spec component inclusion doesn’t stop there, either. Other features include: red anodized X-TRIG triple clamps, a red Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket, Neken handlebars, GASGAS branded Hinson clutch cover, a super-light carbon fiber navigation tower, and an Akrapovic exhaust. If you’re thinking that this rally replica machine looks a bit plain in its snowy white paint, there’s also an optional sticker kit available for you to pump up the visual volume.

A combination of three separate fuel tanks allow you to carry a total of 34 liters of fuel on board the RX 450F Replica. That includes a subframe that doubles as a 16-liter fuel tank. An electric starter comes standard, as does a lithium-ion battery.

What about pricing and availability? GASGAS calls the 2023 RX 450F Replica a limited-edition model, but doesn’t give any indication about how many it plans to produce. The good news, if you’re interested in getting your hands on one, is that GASGAS says that it does plan to sell these bikes worldwide.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, though, so your best bet to get the most accurate information is to reach out to your local GASGAS dealer to ask any questions you might have.