Check Out This Lightweight Custom BMW GS Build By Oldtimer Middle East

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the most popular adventure bikes of all time. It's a model that's destined to go down the motorcycle hall of fame. All that being said, the GS was never really considered a lightweight machine. Oldtimer Middle East, a custom shop based in the United Arab Emirates, was adamant to change this.

Now, the BMW R 1250 GS is hardly ever the subject of a custom build, let alone a build this extensive. Indeed, Oldtimer used the BMW HP2 Enduro as the inspiration for the build, and the R 1250 GS belonged to a good friend of Oldtimer, Rob De Deken. De Deken commissioned the build, stating that he wanted the weight of a KTM 890 Adventure, with twice the power. With half of the equation already accounted for, Oldtimer had their work cutout for them in shedding close to 50 kilograms from this behemoth.

To start with, everything unnecessary for an off-road bike was taken off, with only the bare essentials for street-legality left in place. First, they removed the center stand and its mounts from the frame. This not only eliminated unnecessary weight but also added some extra ground clearance. Additionally, they decided to delete the subframe, and replaced it with a custom titanium subframe, resulting in a weight saving of about four to five kilograms.

Another modification focused on the exhaust system, which underwent a complete revision. Oldtimer opted for an Akrapovic titanium header, removing the need for a servo. This not only reduced weight but also improved the bike's performance. To complete the exhaust system upgrade, they added an Akrapovic S 1000 RR GP slip-on, enhancing both the aesthetics and the sound of the R 1250 GS.

Oldtimer also decided to remove the air filter box and replaced it with a pod filter. This alteration not only saved approximately 2.5 kilograms but also allowed for better airflow and improved engine performance. To further reduce weight, Oldtimer replaced every single bolt they could with titanium bolts from Probolt. This switch to titanium bolts contributed to weight savings while maintaining the structural integrity of the bike.

In order to maximize the performance potential of the aftermarket exhasut and intake system, Oldtimer also decided to tune the engine for enhanced performance. The custom BMW R 1250 GS now produces an impressive 150 horsepower and 95 pound-feet of torque.

To ensure the off-road focused adventure bike's durability and protection, Oldtimer installed a minimalist Wunderlich cylinder head guard, providing essential protection to the vulnerable cylinder heads without compromising the bike's aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, to protect the bike's engine from potential damage, Oldtimer added a carbon fiber bash plate from Ilemberger. With all the modifications implemented, Oldtimer achieved a total weight reduction of 40 kilograms.

Unfortunately, however, a few months after the bike was completed, Rob De Deken passed away. So, Oldtimer dedicated the build video, as well as the project itself, to the memory of their good friend. At the end of the day, having shed a total of 40 kilograms on this heavyweight adventurer was no mean feat. Indeed, the project isn't even finished yet, as Oldtimer looks to drop the weight even further by taking off the headlight, license plate, and the entire ABS, ultimately resulting in a sub-200-kilogram build at the expense of a street-legal setup.