The New Voge 525 ACX Scrambler Makes Its Way To Europe

Voge is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer under yet another bigger Chinese manufacturer Loncin. It serves as the premium subsidiary of the brand and operates predominantly in the European market. The brand had unveiled a number of exciting models in the European market in recent years, most of which in the 500cc displacement bracket. These bikes are ideal for A2 license holders.

One of the newest models is the retro-inspired Voge 525 ACX, a rugged scrambler with modern underpinnings. Like previous models, the bike is powered by the updated Loncin engine which was originally built after the Honda CB500 engine. Given a bigger displacement of 494cc, it has a max output of 48 horsepower and 24.5 pound-feet of torque.

Performance aside, the bike is equipped with modern technology that will surely come in handy for both daily riders and enthusiasts alike. It gets full LED lighting, a seven-inch digital display, and multiple riding modes. It even has a USB port for charging your gadgets while on the go.

As for the bike's underpinnings, it gets a tubular steel frame, and is suspended by 41-millimeter inverted forks and an adjustable rear monoshock. The bike comes to a stop thanks to Nissin brakes, mounted to a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear set of wire-spoked wheels. Tire measurements are 110/80 17 up front, and 150/70 19 at the back. In terms of styling, Voge seems to have followed the standard formula for retro-modern scramblers. The bike gets a round LED headlight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a high-mounted exhaust system. For a dash of touring capability, Voge has thrown in a flyscreen up front, too.

In the European market, Italy to be precise, th Voge 525 ACX carries a retail price of 6,790 Euros, or approximately $7,373 USD, per current exchange rates.