French Gear Specialist Bering Launches The Snap Leather Jacket

With the riding season now in full swing, there's no better time to hit your favorite set of twisty roads aboard your motorbike. It goes without saying that you should do so armed with all the necessary riding gear to keep you safe. This is especially true if you're a rider who prefers sporty machines and riding at a spirited pace.

When it comes to sportbike gear, most of the time, the designs are inspired from the world of racing. Such is the case with the new Snap jacket from French gear and equipment specialist Bering. This class AA jacket features racing-derived technology, and while it won't be as protective as a full leather suit, it provides some extra comfort and convenience in hot weather.

Diving into the details a bit further, the Bering Snap jacket is a combination of durable materials that provide both protection and comfort. It is crafted from cowhide and Polyamide Shield Tex stretch fabric, making it strong and flexible at the same time. The jacket also features a fixed mesh lining that promotes breathability, ensuring that the wearer remains cool and dry even during warm days on the track. Moreover, it comes with a removable Shelltech Classic thermal liner that can be detached during warmer weather, allowing the wearer to adjust the jacket according to their preference.

The Bering Snap leather jacket also gets an aerodynamic hump, as well as a back comfort gusset that provides greater freedom of movement and flexibility. The jacket also features zipped cuffs, which make it easy to put on and take off, and provide a snug fit to prevent air from entering the sleeves. The neoprene collar is soft and comfortable against the skin, and helps to reduce chafing and irritation, while the jacket/trousers connection zip allows the rider to attach the jacket to compatible pants for a seamless and secure connection.

In addition to its other features, the Bering Snap leather jacket also offers ample storage space with its two outside pockets, two inside pockets, and one wallet pocket. The jacket also provides top-notch protection with its removable CE EN1621-1 Level 1 certified Omega protectors on the elbows and shoulders, which can be easily taken out for cleaning or replacement. The height-adjustable elbow protectors offer a customizable fit for maximum comfort, while the pocket for the back protector allows riders to add an additional layer of protection if desired.

The Bering Snap leather jacket is available in three different color options: black/white, black/gray, and black/blue, offering riders a range of choices to suit their style preferences. The jacket is also available in a wide range of sizes, from S to 4XL, ensuring that riders of all body types can find a comfortable and well-fitting jacket. The price of the Bering Snap is €359.99, translating to approximately $394 USD, making it a mid-range option that offers excellent value for money considering its many features and high-quality construction.