The 17th annual International Female Ride Day (IFRD) kicks off this Saturday, May 6, 2023. Throughout the day, women in over 120 countries will hit the road in solidarity, supporting not just current women riders but promoting life on two wheels to future generations. This year's event will also focus on the diversity within the women riding ranks, and Indian Motorcycle intends to celebrate those strengths with an organized group ride in France.

Though Indian dealers around the world will mark the momentous occasion with group events and demo rides, the brand’s three-day road trip from Toulouse to Nice headlines the festivities. On May 2, 2023, Indian Motorcycle ambassadors Jess Wise, Caroline Cora, Jasmine Rose, Courtney Boyd, Deimante Meilune, and Sophie Molesti will descend on Occitanie’s capital city.

In addition to the moto influencers, Indian encourages all women riders to join the event. The journey will begin on May 3, 2023, with the crew embarking for Montpellier. The nearly 250-kilometer (155-mile) route should be a suitable primer before the group sets out for Marseille on day two. Indian plans to end the IFRD group ride with a bang, arriving in Nice on May 6, 2023.

"I am thrilled that Polaris (Indian Motorcycle parent company) is partnering with International Female Ride Day again for 2023," noted IFRD founder Vicki Gray. "Their support has been and continues to be invaluable in propelling International Female Ride Day to even great heights. I'm grateful for the synergies we share and their absolute support of our vision – highlighting and supporting women riders while expanding equity in powersports."

Of course, if riders can’t make it to the South of France for the flagship group ride, they can still celebrate IFDR with a local group or solo rides. Indian Motorcycle has consistently supported women riders over the years, but regardless of brand, IFDR empowers past, present, and future generations to enjoy life on two wheels.