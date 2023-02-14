On February 14, 2023, Royal Enfield officially opened its application period for the Build. Train. Race. Program for the 2023 racing season. Women riders who aspire to be racers are invited to apply to either the BTR Road Racing or BTR Flat Track programs for the new year. As in 2022, both new and experienced riders are welcome to apply to both of these programs.

For 2023, the BTR Road Racing program is proud to announce three-time Grand Prix world champion Freddie Spencer as both a mentor and a riding coach. "It's exciting for me to return to the MotoAmerica paddock, especially at a grassroots level like this,” Spencer said in a statement.

“Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program is unique in that it brings racing back to the basics: technique, talent and most importantly, passion. That’s the true soul of racing, and I’m looking forward to fostering that with the BTR women, and hopefully we can continue to encourage people everywhere to get out on the track and give racing a try, and most importantly, just experience the enjoyment of what motorcycling gives you,” he concluded.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. 2023 Applications Open

The two BTR programs for 2023 will consist of racers taking stock Royal Enfield bikes, building them into race bikes, developing their race craft, and competing in their respective national championships. The BTR Flat Track program will start with INT650 machines, while the BTR Road Racing program will start with Continental GT 650 bikes.

Both the BTR Flat Track and BTR Road Racing series for 2023 will consist of four races throughout their respective seasons. Each BTR race series will choose 12 riders to participate in the 2023 season from among the applications received.

Here are the dates for the 2023 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Flat Track series:

Round One—April 22, 2023, Dallas Half-Mile, Mesquite, Texas

Round Two—May 6, 2023, Ventura Short Track, Ventura, California

Round Three—July 1, 2023, West Virginia Half Mile, Mineral Wells, West Virginia

Round Four—July 22, 2023, Bridgeport Half Mile, Swedesboro, New Jersey

The 2023 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race Road Racing series starts slightly later in the year. Here is the full calendar for that series:

Round One—June 2 through 4, 2023, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Round Two—June 23 through 24, 2023, The Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington

Round Three—July 28 through 30, 2023, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota

Round Four—August 18 through 20, 2023, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania

Are you a woman rider who’s interested in joining the fun? Do you know a woman rider who might be interested in either of the BTR experiences? The program is accepting applications from February 14, 2023 through February 26, 2023. We’ll include the link to apply in our Sources so you can click through and sign up.