Royal Enfield North America’s Build Train Race program is back and ready to rock the 2022 season. The 2021 program, which saw racers build, train, and race at three different MotoAmerica events around the country, was so successful that BTR is going even bigger this year.

A total of 15 women will fill the BTR grid, with all being mentored every step of the way by professional road racer and crew chief Melissa Paris. Five returning BTR racers will participate, with Bridgette LeBer transferring to road racing from the flat track program. Kayla Thiesler, Michaela Trumbull, Alyssa Bridges, and Trisha Dahl will rejoin the BTR road racing program in 2022.

As a change from previous BTR qualifications, the 2022 program invited women of all experience levels to apply. The 2022 roster includes the following 10 new participants:

Ash Truxal, 31: Oakland, California

Chloe Peterson, 31: Steger, Illinois

Cora Tennyson, 36: Brandenburg, Kentucky

Crystal Looy, 34: Thousand Oaks, California

Hannah Stockton, 23: Kansas City, Missouri

Jenny Chancellor, 46: Tumwater, Washington

Jessica Martin, 38: Savannah, Georgia

Kayleigh Buyck, 30: Sodus, New York

Nicole Pareso, 34: Carrolton, Ohio

Patty Paul, 57: Berrien Springs, Michigan

Gallery: Royal Enfield Build Train Race 2022 Road Racing Program

3 Photos

All participants will receive a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 to build into a lean, mean racing machine through February, March, and April. A number of sponsors are on board for the 2022 BTR season, including S&S Cycle, Maxima Racing Oils, BOXO USA, Ohlins USA, Arai Helmets, and AGV, which will lend great parts and protection to the women who comprise the 2022 BTR field.

The number of BTR participants isn’t the only thing doubling in 2022. The upcoming race calendar for the series is expanding to six races; only three were on the calendar in 2021. Here’s the full list so you can mark it on your calendar:

Round One: Virgina International Raceway, Alton, Virginia: May 20-22, 2022

Round Two: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin: June 3-5, 2022

Round Three: Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota: July 29-31, 2022

Round Four: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania: August 19-21, 2022

Round Five: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey: September 9-11, 2022

Round Six: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama: September 23-25, 2022

Further information about the racers, the bikes, and all things BTR will be available on the official BTR website throughout the season. We’ll link it in our Sources so you can find out more in the coming months.