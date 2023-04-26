Peter Hickman has been on a tear since winning the Superstock TT race at the 2018 Isle of Man TT. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining IOMTT races for two consecutive years, the English rider has amassed nine TT wins over that short five-year period. Hickman dominated the field once again in 2022, winning the Supertwin, Superstock, Superbike, and Senior TT classes.

The 36-year-old captured the latter two races on a Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing-prepped BMW M 1000 RR. That same TT-winning unit went up for auction at The International Classic Motorcycle Show’s Spring Stafford Sale on April 22, 2023. While experts estimated the bike would command between £80,000- £100,000 (~$100,000-$125,000 USD), the Hickman-ridden specimen ultimately sold for £112,700 (~$140,000 USD).

Starting at £30,640 ($32,995 in the U.S.), the stock BMW superbike is already worth a heft chunk of change. As a Superbike World Championship-spec machine, though, the M 1000 RR only adds to that valuation with a reinforced chassis featuring a Suter swingarm and top-shelf Öhlins suspension. BMW specifically prepared the 7.1 factory engine and airbox for the FHO Racing team, and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system only complements that work. To meet the demands of the Snaefell Mountain course, the team also prepped the race-worthy superbike with a larger 24-liter (6.3-gallon) fuel tank and an STM clutch.

If you’re skeptical of the M 1000 RR’s authenticity, the bug guts splattered across the front fairing and the chain grease/road debris speckling the under-tail should quash all doubts. At the new owner’s request, Bonhams hasn’t disclosed who won the auction.

However, if Hickman keeps up his recent form, we don’t doubt that Bonhams will have more TT-winning examples to sell at auction. With the 2023 Isle of Man TT just around the corner, another Hickman-ridden race rig could make it back to the block in no time.