The Isle of Man TT will beckon the world’s best road racers back to the Snaefell Mountain Course on May 29, 2023. Less than two months away, the 2023 Tourist Trophy promises to showcase both fan favorites and up-and-coming talent. With competitors and teams in the final preparation stages, IOMTT just released the top 20 seeded riders for the Superbike, Superstock, and Senior TT Races.

Australian David Johnson returns to the top of the order in 2023. The veteran TT competitor is no stranger to riding lead-off, holding the same seed in 2018. Unfortunately, the Honda rider hasn’t ridden the Course since 2019 after an injury forced him out of the 2022 event. On Johnson’s tail, three-time TT winner Dean Harrison hopes to add to his trophy collection aboard his Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

In third, no other than John McGuinness will seek his 24th TT victory aboard Honda’s recently refined Fireblade. Other household TT names such as Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman will start further down the order, in sixth and 10th (respectively). However, movers and shakers like Davey Todd and Lee Johnston threaten to make their mark in 2023.

The full 2023 Isle of Man TT top 20 seeded rider’s list follows below:

David Johnson – C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing | Honda Dean Harrison – DAO Racing | Kawasaki John McGuinness – Honda Racing UK | Honda Jamie Coward – KTS Racing powered by Steadplan | Honda James Hillier – OMG Racing | Yamaha Michael Dunlop – Hawk Racing | Honda Josh Brookes – FHO Racing | BMW Davey Todd – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles | Honda Lee Johnston – Ashcourt Racing | Honda Peter Hickman – FHO Racing | BMW Conor Cummins – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles | Honda Michael Rutter – Bathams Racing | Honda Dominic Herbertson – APERO | BMW Philip Crowe – Nigel Appleyard / Agri Wash | BMW Nathan Harrison – Honda Racing UK | Honda Mike Browne – Burrows Engineering / RK Racing | BMW Gary Johnson – Smith’s Motors / JR Performance | Honda Shaun Anderson – Team Classic Suzuki | Suzuki Sam West – Street Diner Racing | BMW Craig Neve – Bathams Racing | Honda

Though IOMTT only divulged the top 20 seeded riders, fans can expect the comprehensive entry list to follow in late April when the organization releases the 2023 Official Program.