Cycle News road test editor Rennie Scaysbrook made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2022. The Scaysbrook name was no stranger to the Snaefell Mountain Course prior to that rookie campaign, however. Rennie’s father, Jim Scaysbrook, contested the IOMTT in 1978, 1980, and 1984. After cutting his teeth in the Supersport class, Rennie Scaysbrook will add another chapter to his family’s IOMTT story in 2023.

He will compete in several Superbike categories with the Wilson Craig Racing Team this time. Though the Aussie holds the Pikes Peak Heavyweight time record with a nine-minute and 44-second run, Scaysbrook is fully committed to attaining Tourist Trophy glory.

“What started out as an idea to be a journalist-turned-racer at Pikes Peak and the TT has certainly escalated, and it’s fair to say I’ve got the TT bug now!” admitted Scaysbrook. “Last year was good for me and I’m pleased with how I rode and how I prepared myself, but there were issues with the bike throughout the two weeks so I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business.

“That being said, moving up from Supersport to Superbike means I’ll pretty much be learning the Course again – new braking markers, new riding style, jumps in places that weren’t jumps on the 600, all that sort of stuff. But it’s exciting, and it’s pretty amazing to already be riding with a team with such a good history...”

Last year, Scaysbrook battled through technical difficulties throughout qualifying before finishing his two Supersport races in 37th and 44th positions. Still, the pro-level racer showed promise with a best lap of over 116 miles per hour. This time around, Scaysbrook will pilot the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in Superbike, Superstock, and Senior TT Races.

“Rennie’s story is great,” commented team owner Wilson Craig. “He’s clearly a really talented racer given his success at Pikes Peak and how well he did in his debut year despite the issues he had, and so I’m excited to see how we can help him progress this year.”