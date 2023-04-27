2023 Honda PCX 160 Debuted In Indonesia WIth New Colorways

In the U.S., we're familiar with the Honda PCX, a small, practical, and easy to ride little scooter. While some of you may shrug it off as a small toy relegated only for use within your neighborhood, over in Asia, the PCX is a highly sought-after model, and is considered a premium commuter scooter at the top of its class.

Indeed, the needs of commuters in Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines differ greatly from those of the western world. For starters, cities are compact, traffic is dense, and parking is scarce. As such, puttering about on a small two-wheeler is practically a necessity for the on-the-go city-dweller. The PCX ticks all the boxes for most commuters – it's torquey enough to overtake slow cars, it's reliable 'cause duh, it's made by Honda, and it's relatively affordable to buy and maintain.

For the 2023 model year, the PCX 160 has been updated in Indonesia – the country where it sees a huge chunk of its production. It's offered in two trim options, one with a combined braking system (CBS), and the other with an anti-lock braking system (ABS). A total of nine colors are spread across the two variants, allowing riders to find the perfect color to suite their style.

More specifically, the PCX 160 CBS is offered in Magnificent Red, Royal Matte Blue, Wonderful White, and Brilliant Black. Meanwhile, the PCX 160 ABS version, which commands a slight premium over the ABS model, is offered in Imperial Matte Blue, Wonderful White, Majestic Matte Red, and Glorious Matte Black.

Performance-wise, the PCX 160 is rocking Honda's newest single-cylinder workhorse, a 160cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Enhanced Smart Power Plus (eSP+) technology. On top of that, the PCX 160 sports Honda's Selectable Torque Control, also known as traction control, ensuring a safe and confident ride on all road conditions. Maximum power output for the engine is a respectable 16 horsepower and 10.3 pound-feet of torque.

As for pricing and availability, the base model of the PCX 160 retails for Rp 32,620,000, translating to about $2,182 USD. For reference, over in the US, the Honda PCX carries a much more premium price tag of $3,899 USD.