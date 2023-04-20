If you’ve been waiting for LiveWire S2 Del Mar pricing information in the US, Europe, or the UK, then you’re in luck. On April 20, 2023, LiveWire officially announced its projected delivery dates for both markets, as well as pricing and a few other details. Let’s dive right in.

For riders (and soon-to-be riders) living in the US, the S2 Del Mar is expected to begin deliveries directly to customers sometime in July 2023. Those who are interested can currently place reservations for their own S2 Del Mar on the LiveWire website, in their choice of three colorways: Nimbus Gray, Nightfall Blue, or Asphalt Black.

Reservations in the US market will run you a cool $100 down, and the official MSRP is $15,499. Full specifications for the S2 Del Mar aren’t available to the public yet. However, LiveWire plans to make both those and a calendar full of demo events available sometime in June.

Over in Europe, LiveWire plans to open reservations for the exclusive S2 Del Mar Launch Edition on April 27, 2023, at 4 p.m. Central European Time. In that market, reservations will run buyers €100 (about $110). As you may have guessed from the name, the Launch Edition will also be a limited edition—and only 100 of these bikes will ever be made in a special colorway called Himalaya White, which Harley says is “applied by hand using a process that takes five days to complete.” Deliveries of the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition are expected to begin in September 2023.

That’s great, we hear you thinking, but what will full pricing be like for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition in Europe? Here’s a price breakdown by country, with value-added tax (VAT) included in all MSRPs:

France €20,190 (about $22,176)

Germany €19,990 (about $21,956)

Netherlands €20,390 (about $22,395)

U.K. £18,990 (about $23,664)

If you’re a European rider who wants the chance to check out the LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition in person, the OEM will be hosting ‘viewing events’ at four locations in Europe and the UK later in April, 2023. Here are the dates and locations, and be sure to check out the LiveWire website to RSVP if you’re interested in attending: