Gear Manufacturer Vanucci Goes Retro With The New VUJ-4 Textile Jacket

Louis Moto is one of the biggest motorcycle gear and equipment retailers in Europe. The brand has in stock some of the very best brands in the industry, while at the same time offering budget-friendly products via its in-house brands. One of these labels is Vanucci, known for its stylish and protective gear priced at a budget, the brand has a new jacket on offer in the form of the VUJ-4.

The Vanucci VUJ-4 is first and foremost a stylish motorcycle jacket designed with retro inspirations. Ideal foe neo-retro aficionados aboard scramblers and cafe racers, the jacket is the perfect fit to your rugged aesthetic. As such, it'll make for a handy piece whether or not you're on your bike. It has a felted wool texture and is made out of polyester fabric on the outside. Underneath the fashionable exterior, however, Vanucci has equipped it with Cosatec 600D, an abrasion-resistant fabric that's designed to keep your torso injury-free in the event of a fall.

Other protective elements include a CE-certified set of removable protectors on the elbows and shoulders. There's also a pocket for an optional back protector, as well as reinforced seams in injury-prone areas. Last but not least, the VUJ-4 is adorned with reflective inserts for better visibility at night. Thanks to this comprehensive array of safety technology, the VUJ-4 is Class A PPE certified according to the EN17092:2020 standard.

Apart from being a stylish and protective piece of equipment, the Vanucci VUJ-4 also boasts some practical amenities. For starters, there are a total of four pockets on the outside for you to store your daily essentials. Even better, there are three additional internal pockets, and even a handy document pocket for you to keep your license and registration. The jacket is, however, sold in just one black colorway. It carries a retail price of 329.99 Euros, or about $362 USD, on Louis Moto's online retail platform.