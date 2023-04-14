It’s Friday, April 14, 2023—and you know what’s happening this weekend? Besides MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas and the 24 Heures Motos in Le Mans, France, there’s another massive motorcycle event going on as well—and it’s also in Austin. The 2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show runs from April 14 through 16, 2023, at the Austin American Statesman.

The venue will showcase over 150 hand-crafted, specially selected motorcycles, cars, and hot rods in a show space spanning over 100,000 square feet. Other attractions include an interactive art gallery, a wall of death, Red Bull stunt rider Aaron Colton, artist Makoto Endo, a kids’ obstacle course, live music, food trucks, beer (and other beverages), and more.

Around 25,000 or more people are expected to attend, and whether you’re already in town for MotoGP or you’re just in the area and looking for something cool and moto-related to do, then you’re in luck. Tickets for all three days are available online or can also be purchased at the gate (although the HMS organizers recommend pre-purchasing online for the smoothest experience). Kids under 12 get in free!

The 2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show’s hours run from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, April 14; from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 15; and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. A full schedule of all the live entertainment (music, Wall of Death, and other performances) is available on the Handbuild Motorcycle Show’s official website, which we’ll link in our Sources.

Service animals are invited to attend the show with their owners, but other animals must stay home. According to organizers, there’s plenty of bike parking at the 2023 venue, as well as some paid car parking—but if you’re not planning to come by bike, they recommend using a rideshare app to get to the show and back.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $60, not including service fees. Individual passes for each day of the event (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday) will run you $25 plus a $4.06 service fee on the website. If you’d prefer to attend all three days, you can get yourself a three-day pass for $60 plus a $5.11 fee.

Supporter badges are also available for $200 plus a $9.31 fee, which gets you skip-the-line access to the show, three-day access to special Supporter Bars that have shorter lines, three free drink tokens, and a 25 percent off discount on event merch throughout the duration of the show. (As the name suggests, it also gets you a special die-cut metal Supporter badge to keep and love forever.) For more information, or to purchase tickets, check out the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show website in our Sources.