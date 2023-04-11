Timing is everything in motorsports, and that only becomes truer as you contemplate the highest levels of the category. That’s why anyone who’s watched MotoGP at any point regularly sees the premier motorcycle racing series’ partnership with Swiss watchmaker Tissot on display. Fast lap awards, trophies, and timepieces—it all goes together like a racer’s hand in their armored glove.

Now, for the ultimate Tissot and/or MotoGP fans, Tissot is releasing a limited edition run of its 2023 T-Race MotoGP chronograph. The predominant colors are black and red, with white lettering/numbering and accents. The bezel on the front of the watch depicts a blacked-out brake disc and caliper. Further bike-inspired details include pushrods that Tissot says are “inspired by the handlebars,” as well as engine cooling fins on the profile of the watch.

The case is made of stainless steel, with a black physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating that adds both a layer of protection and also an undeniable aesthetic appeal. The rear of the case is engraved with the MotoGP logo, Tissot 1853, text that reads ‘World Championship Official Timekeeper’ around the MotoGP and Tissot logos that are placed in the center, and several other pieces of information about the watch. Only 8,000 of this limited edition 2023 chronograph will be made, and each one is individually numbered—with the number displayed at the bottom of the back of the case.

Gallery: Tissot T-Race MotoGP 2023 Chronograph Watch

The 2023 T-Race MotoGP Limited Edition chronograph from Tissot features a scratch-resistant, sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, as well as a Swiss-made quartz movement. It’s waterproof to a pressure of 10 bar and includes functions such as an end-of-battery-life indicator, a 60-second central chronograph hand, 30-minute and 1/10-second counters, and both additional time and split time functionality.

The watchband is a red rubber unit with a tire-tread-like pattern on the underside, and the watch comes in a special case that’s made to look like a miniature MotoGP helmet. The case is predominantly white and black, with red details. The visor is clear, so that you can see the watch displayed right inside the helmet, where a rider’s head would normally be in an actual racing helmet. Unlike a real helmet, this case is hinged and the entire top flips up (not just the visor) so you can admire and/or wear the chronograph inside as you choose.

Tissot’s MSRP for this limited-edition 2023 T-Race MotoGP chronograph is €725, which is currently about $792 as of April 11, 2023. Only 8,000 will be made and sold worldwide, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.