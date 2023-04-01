Harley-Davidson opened the H-D Adventure Centre in 2022. Partnering with Mick Extance, the adventure riding school shares the same Llangynog, Wales compound with the seasoned Dakar rider’s Mick Extance Experience. In its maiden year, the facility welcomed countless ADV riders to the Centre. For 2023, the Motor Company hopes to guide even more adventurers through the surrounding Welsh countryside and forests.

With 1,500 acres within the facility alone, visitors can build confidence on the Pan America before attacking the trails in earnest. The tour also explores the best paved roads Wales has to offer and stops for lunch at the Lake Vyrnwy Hotel and Spa.

Each ticket costs 349 British pounds sterling (~$430 United States Dollars) and includes a one day on- and off-road experience guided by Extance. Participants will pilot the Pan America 1250 Special and H-D will cover the fuel throughout the ride along with insurance. If necessary, the Adventure Centre also provides a full riding kit and helmet, but all attendees will receive lunch at the Lake Vyrnwy Hotel.

Experiences are currently available on the following dates:

April 6-8, 14-16, and 28-30, 2023

May 4-6, 12-14, 18-20, 26-28, 2023.

June 1-3, 9-11, 15-17, and 31, 2023

July 1-2, 6-8, 14-16, 20-22, 28-30, 2023

August 3-5, 11-13, 17-19, 25-27, 2023

September 1-2, 8-10, 14-16, 22-24, 28-30, 2023

October 6-8, 12-14, 20-22, 26-28, 2023

November 3-5, 9-11, 17-19, 23-26, 2023

December 1-3, 7-9, 15-17, 2023

Those planning on making the trek to Wales for an Adventure Centre ride can book the experience through the dedicated website. Harley also offers a discount for stays at the Lake Vyrnwy Hotel and Spa, and interested parties can find the digital code on the FAQ page.