2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S Makes Its Way To The Malaysian Market

Edaran Modenas Sdn Bhd (EMOS) and Kawasaki have a strategic partnership in Malaysia, with Modenas serving as the country's official distributor of Kawasaki motorbikes. Through a licensing deal with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. of Japan, Modenas assembles and sells Kawasaki motorcycles in Malaysia. The collaboration allows both organizations to benefit from each other's knowledge, resources, and distribution networks in the Malaysian market.

Up until now, Modenas had been marketing Kawasaki's premium models in Malaysia still badged under Kawasaki branding. However, for the 2023 model-year, Modenas has released the Vulcan S in the Southeast Asian country, not under Team Green's marque, but rather, under the Modenas brand. Apart from the branding change, however, the Malaysia-spec Vulcan S is mechanically identical to the one available in the global market. It retails for RM36,500 ($8,125 USD) for the Metallic Flat Spark Black colorway, and RM37,200 ($8,280 USD) for the Matte Sage Green paint scheme.

As previously stated, the Modenas Vulcan S and Kawasaki Vulcan S are virtually the same motorcycle model, just with different branding. This model had a 649cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel-twin engine. This engine is used in Kawasaki's 650cc model portfolio, which includes the Ninja 650, Z650, and Versys 650. The Vulcan S produces 61 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 44 pound-feet of torque at 6,600 rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox sends power to the back wheel.

The Vulcan S rolls on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and comes with adjustable foot pegs, allowing riders to tailor the bike's ergonomics to their needs and preferences. The pegs can be moved 25 millimeters fore and aft. Other standard equipment includes front and rear LED lights, as well as a voluminous 14-liter fuel tank that should provide adequate range in between fill-ups. The bike gets standard telescopic front forks and a link-type monoshock up front.