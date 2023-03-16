On March 15, 2023, Triumph Motorcycles America issued a safety recall report for certain 2023 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black motorbikes because the left-hand front brake disc may become loose or detach. Although the disc may be retained by the brake caliper, the resulting problem can “cause a distraction and reduced braking performance, increasing the risk of an injury” according to the report.

Triumph America estimates that approximately 988 2023 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black bikes may be involved in this recall, which is about one percent of the population. Initial warning signs of a loose front brake disc may include a pulsing sensation felt at the front brake lever. If the fixing points fracture, a loud bang may be heard. Triumph also notes that “a detached brake disc would create significant metallic noise.”

All affected 2023 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black motorcycles were produced between the dates of May 24, 2022 and January 30, 2023. For international readers, it’s worth noting that while this specific recall is for the American market, Triumph concurrently issued a safety recall notice to all international markets regarding this issue, with its internal Safety Recall Action Notice 606. Affected VINs range from BD2179 to BK4496. This notice tells dealers to stop delivery of affected motorcycles immediately as of March, 2023.

The issue relates to a rubber-based damper fitted to the left-hand side of the front brake assembly, which was not produced to the required specifications. On 2023 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black bikes where this defective part was fitted, there is a lower clamping load than is required to keep the brake disc where it should be.

This, Triumph says, “can eventually lead to the fixings being subjected to shear forces when the brake is applied.” This, in turn, could lead the fixings to eventually fracture, which could be what ultimately loosens and/or detaches the left-hand front brake disc. According to the firm, however, it has seen zero evidence to date of such an event occurring.

Under the terms of the American recall, Triumph will install a replacement damper in place of the defective one, as well as replace the five brake disc bolts on the left-hand brake disc. This recall service will be performed by authorized Triumph dealers, at no expense to the customer.

According to Triumph, the planned notification date for dealers was March 13, 2023. The planned notification date for owners is March 20, 2023. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN 606. Owners may contact Triumph’s American customer service line at 1-678-854-2010. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.