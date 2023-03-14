Depending on where in the world you're from, you may or may not be familiar with Bafang. Bafang is a Chinese company that specializes in e-bike technology. No, not electric motorcycles, but rather electric bicycles. The brand is known as a value-for-money player with e-bike systems designed primarily for utility and commuting purposes.

Having said that, Bafang seems to be taking steps to diversify its product offerings. With its newest subsidiary, which goes by the name of T&D, the e-bike specialist is diversifying into the world of electric motorcycles. It seems that T&D will be taking a similar approach as its parent company in the sense that it won't be manufacturing motorcycles as a whole, but rather, supplying electric powertrains and controllers – just like what Bafang does in the e-bike game.

E-Bike Specialist Bafang Ventures Into Electric Motorcycles With T&D

A quick trip to T&D's website reveals that the company has optimized its technology for a variety of applications. In total, it showcases three powertrains. The first is dubbed FE01, and its the smallest, most compact, and also the lowest power output system. With a six-kilowatt and 125-Newton-meter output, the FE01 is best suited for off-road electric motorcycles that don't necessarily require a high speed, but could benefit from a lot of torque to handle steep inclines. Furthermore, the FE01 is outfitted with two 2.2-kilowatt-hour batteries.

Up next, the HU01 is designed primarily for road-going machines, and offers a maximum output of 30 kilowatts. It's designed with performance in mind, with T&D claiming that it's capable of propelling a motorbike from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds in ideal conditions. That said, gearing seems to be its limitation, as top speed is constrained to just 78 miles per hour (125 kilometers per hour).

Last but certainly not least, the T7D LE01 system is designed with maximum performance in mind. With a max output of 70 kilowatts, translating to about 94 horsepower, the electric motor dishes out an outstanding 787.5 pound-feet (1,125 Newton-meters) of torque. Once in production, chances are we'll see this motor fitted on performance-oriented electric sportbikes or naked streetfighters.