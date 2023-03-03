Thanks to its radical styling and impressive performance, the Ultraviolette F77 has become one of the most highly anticipated electric motorcycles in the Indian market. A breath of fresh air in the dizzying array of electric scooters hitting the scene, the F77 is proof that there is a future for fun-loving, perfomance-driven machines in the electric world.

Now, nearly half a decade after unveiling the concept bike, the F77 is well and truly a reality, and has begun making its way to eager customers. The F77 has gone a long way from the conceptualization phase, however, it's nice to see that the bike has retained quite a lot of its futuristic styling, as well as respectable performance to back it up. It has a pointed LED headlamp, long, aerodynamic side panels, and an aggressive tail end. Although the aggressive stance of the Ultraviolette resembles that of a supersport, the ergonomics are more upright and comfort-oriented.

As for performance, the F77 boasts a power output that's similar to 300cc to 400cc gas-powered machines. The base motorcycle is equipped with a 7.1kWh battery and a 27kW (about 36 horsepower) electric motor. It can go a maximum distance of 206 kilometers (129 miles) on a single charge and has a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour (88 miles per hour). The Recon and Special versions, however, are powered by 29kW (39 horsepower) and 30.2kW (41 horsepower) motors, respecitvely. Furthermore, a 10.3 kWh battery powering both models has a maximum range of 307 kilometers (192 miles).

All three versions have an inverted front fork and a monoshock in the back, and they all have a steel trellis frame. Preload adjustment is included on the front of the Recon and Special models, allowing riders to fine-tune the suspension settings to suit their tastes. Nonetheless, all three motorcycles use the same braking system, which consists of a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc set on 17-inch alloy wheels. The F77 rolls Metzeler tires measuring 110/70 up front and 150/60 at the back.

There are three versions of the F77: Standard, Recon, and Special. The three models, which are obviously positioned in the premium segment, retail for Rs 380,000 (about $4,613 USD), Rs 455,000 (about $5,523 USD), and Rs 550,000 ($6,677 USD), respectively. Apart from the price, all three versions have different mechanical features and come in a variety of color options.