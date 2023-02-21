Yamaha Launches The 2023 Ray ZR 125 Scooter In India

The Ray ZR 125, a 125cc scooter manufactured by Yamaha, has been updated in India for the 2023 model year. Yamaha has given the scooter an OBD-II sensor and made it E-20 fuel compliant. Although keeping the bodywork untouched, new color options for the Street Rally model have been added on the aesthetic front.

The Matte Black and Light Gray Vermillion color options will now be offered for the 2023 Ray ZR 125 Street Rally Fi Hybrid trim. For the 2023 model year, the previous Matte Copper paint job has also been kept. Nevertheless, the regular Ray ZR 125 is still offered in Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, and Matte Red. To afford them a fresh look, these have been given a brand-new set of decals.

The scooter's main design hasn't changed, which is understandable given that it appears rather modern in its current guise. Additionally, it's intended to be a basic, no-frills commuter, so simplicity is essential. In terms of styling, the Ray ZR gets a wide front apron with faux air vents and two-tone finishes. A tiny fly screen is attached to the handlebar cowl, and it is bordered by hand guards that give it a more rugged look.

Primarily, the Ray ZR 125's Bluetooth capability is its standout feature. The scooter's digital console connects to the Y-Connect smartphone application, which provides access to the riding community as well as information on fuel usage, maintenance advice, the last place you parked, and malfunction notifications. Additional features include a side stand engine cut-off, an automatic start-stop capability, and a combined braking system.

An air-cooled, single-cylinder, 125cc engine with fuel injection technology powers the scooter and has a maximum output of eight horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of seven pound-feet at 5,000 rpm. It is supported by standard telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the back and rides on a set of 12 and 10-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, respectively. As for braking, the scooter gets a front disc brake and a rear drum as standard.

Pricing and availability-wise, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 retains its attractive entry-level pricing. The base model starts at Rs 82,730, which translates to approximately $1,000 USD, while the range-topping model with hybrid technology will fetch Rs 93,530, or around $1,132 USD.