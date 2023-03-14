For some of us, our motorcycle's warranty is a many splendored thing. When you buy a new motorbike, it usually comes with a guarantee that covers specific repairs and maintenance for a specified amount of time. This guarantee can provide the owner with peace of mind and safeguard them from unforeseen expenses in the event of a manufacturing defect or malfunction.

Nonetheless, for some motorcycle aficionados, the warranty serves as more than just a convenience. It can be a source of peace of mind since it reflects the manufacturer's commitment to stand behind their product and deliver high-quality service. At the end of the day, motorcycle manufacturers offer more than just bikes—they sell the experience of riding a motorbike, and it should go without saying that it's in their best interest to guarantee that the experience is smooth and enjoyable.

Perhaps this is why a lot of manufacturers have been going the extended-warranty route. We've seen with BMW, with its five-year unlimited mileage warranty in certain markets, as well as KTM's new roadside assistance program in Europe. This time around, Kawasaki has hopped on the bandwagon, specifically in Germany, by offering an extended warranty that spans a total of four years. For reference, Team Green's standard warranty for its motorcycles spans two years. In Germany, it's throwing in an additional two years as part of its "extended warranty" package.

As is the case with all things of this nature, there are a few things to take note of. For starters, the extended warranty package is applicable only to Kawasaki's street-legal modes. Furthermore, the four-year warranty coverage has an unlimited mileage clause, however, it's worth noting that consumable items such as brake pads, engine oil, and other fluids are not part of this coverage, and regular maintenance by an authorized Kawasaki service center must be conducted. Furthermore, bikes used for racing are not covered by the standard two-year warranty, so it's pretty clear that they don't qualify for the four-year extended coverage, either.

In a recent article by German motorcycling publication Motorrad Online, Jürgen Höpker-Seibert, branch manager at Kawasaki Germany, explained, "This step is very important to us. On the one hand, it was important to us that the entire four-year warranty came directly from Kawasaki. On the other hand, we underlined the quality of our motorcycles. Because in addition to innovative technology and a unique design, our bikes also offer extremely high reliability over many years. We stand for this with our name and the four-year guarantee."

The warranty extension given by Kawasaki Germany now covers the services formerly guaranteed by K-Care WarrantyPlus, and it is now issued free of charge to all brand new Kawasaki bikes registered in Germany, ranging from the Z125 all the way to the Ninja H2 SX SE. The extension is only valid if the bike was supplied to one of Kawasaki Germany's authorized dealers or resellers.

Last but not least, Kawasaki notes that the extended warranty doesn't apply to Kawasaki accessories, as these are only covered for a maximum of two years. Of course, damage caused by accidents or wear and tear are not covered. Nevertheless, Kawasaki's machines have had a long-standing reputation of reliability and dependability, and the addition of a four-year warranty makes it clear that Kawasaki stands by its commitment to provide machines of built to the highest of standards.