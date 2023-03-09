TVS has said that it will concentrate more on the lifestyle industry, which is expanding significantly, particularly in the Indian market. Even if TVS is a late entry into this market, there is unquestionably still place for a high-end two-wheeler that satisfies all required criteria. Despite this, other Indian manufacturers, particularly Royal Enfield, have been on the mark with the introduction of all their most recent models.

The Ronin is one of TVS' popular models, and features a neo-retro design.

Given this development, there could be major changes to TVS' model range in the near future. Multiple sources suggest that the brand is developing a mid-displacement, flagship machine, that would rival the likes of Royal Enfield's 650 Twins. Undoubtedly, a bike in this engine size category would be an attractive choice for TVS customers seeking an upgrade. Currently, the only option available from TVS is the 310cc Apache RR310. Folks looking for more performance have to look elsewhere for the time being.

The mid-sized TVS motorbike is already in development, according to a recent story in the Indian motorcycling publication RushLane. Note that TVS has not formally confirmed any information regarding their plans to create a new flagship motorcycle, leaving any potential specifications up for conjecture. However, it is anticipated that the new TVS model would have a twin-cylinder engine, similar to their competitors' offerings, with power and torque output anticipated to be comparable to or even superior to their competitors.

TVS was responsible for BMW's G 310 range of beginner-oriented motorbikes.

Judging from TVS' current lineup, we could either be seeing a neo-retro offering in the form of an upgraded Ronin. Indeed, a muscular retro bike like this will appeal to all sorts of riders both young and old. Conversely, TVS' ties with BMW in the form of the G 310 model range, could also point at sportier, more performance-oriented machines. On top of all that, it's worth noting that TVS acquired the British brand Norton Motorcycles in April 2020. It goes without saying that the possibility of TVS using Norton-derived designs and technology in its new motorcycle offering is certainly plausible.