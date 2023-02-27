Have you been thinking about getting your hands on a Yamaha Ténéré 700, but you just haven’t actually done it yet? If that description fits you, and you live in France, your procrastination may just have paid off. For 2023, Yamaha France has announced two new variants of the Ténéré 700 that will be available starting in April: the Extreme Edition, and the Explore Edition.

As you may have guessed, there are no engine changes to either edition of this bike. Instead, as the names of the variants would suggest, the Extreme Edition takes the T7 in a more rugged, off-road direction. Meanwhile, the Explore Edition is ready to be more of an on-road adventure tourer, ready to go away for a weekend of asphalt exploration at a moment’s notice.

If you’re interested in the 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme Edition, it gets a fully adjustable KYB suspension, with both the front and the rear getting 20mm more travel than on the standard T7. Suspension travel on the Extreme Edition is 230mm in front and 220 in the back, and ground clearance is 260mm.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme Edition and Explore Edition

5 Photos

Other features of the Extreme Edition include a new one-piece saddle that has 20mm more padding, increasing the overall seat height to 910mm, or nearly 36 inches. It also gets non-slip titanium footpegs, a 5-inch TFT meter up front, a high enduro-style front fender, and aluminum chain guide and radiator guard.

Opt for the 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Explore Edition instead, and you get a bike that’s more focused on your on-road comfort—including a lowered seat height that could work well for shorter and/or less experienced riders. The altered KYB suspension subtracts 20mm of travel from both the front and the rear, giving 190mm of travel up front and 180 in the back. Seat height is also reduced to 860mm, or just under 34 inches.

Other features include a windscreen that’s 50-percent larger than the one found on the base T7, as well as pre-installed brackets for side cases. You can choose to have Yamaha hard or soft side cases installed, as well, but those come at an additional charge. The Explore Edition also gets a quick shifter to make life a little easier on the road.

Both new T7 variants will be available in France in April, 2023, with the Explore starting at €11,799 (about $12,460) and the Extreme starting at €11,899 (about $12,565). For comparison, the base T7 starts at €10,999 (about $11,616).