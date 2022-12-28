Check Out This Retro-Inspired Kit For The Yamaha T7 By Unit Garage

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 just has to be the most capable adventure bike to ever roll out of Team Blues assembly line. Designed with the intention of crushing trails and gravel roads, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 is pretty much an overgrown dirt bike with a windscreen, just so it can be called an adventure bike.

Regardless of what the Yamaha Ténéré 700 is to you, Unit Garage, a world-renowned custom and aftermarket specialist based out of Italy, insists that the bike embrace its enduro-inspired roots. Stylized to look like a vintage rally-enduro machine, this bolt-on body kit can transform the look of the Ténéré 700, and give it an all new lease on life as a modern interpretation of a machine like the IT465 from 1981, a bike considered by many as one of the most iconic enduros in Yamaha's model lineup.

This kit is offered unpainted or painted in either Classic Blue or Midnight Black. An LED headlamp, a fairing complete with all the mounting and support hardware, a sticker kit, new front signals, a high-mount front fender kit, a new set of side panels, and a new aluminum radiator guard are all included. Fasteners and a video with assembly instructions are included with the package. Additionally, according to Unit Garage, the kit is lighter than the OEM components, and we all well what that implies.

With regards to availability and pricing, I'm not exactly sure if the entire kit can ship to all parts of the world, but hey, there's nothing to lose if you check it out on Unit Garage's website below. For reference, the Icon Blue and Midnight Black kits retail for 1,398 Euros, or approximately $1,482 USD. Conversely, if you're looking at a fully custom build, you can buy the kit unpainted at a slightly lower price of 1,226 Euros, or around $1,300 USD.