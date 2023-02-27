Keep Your Essentials Safe And Dry With The New REV’IT! Barren H2O Backpack

Dutch gear and equipment manufacturer REV'IT! has been providing for the needs of motorcyclists of all disciplines for several decades now. Since 1995, REV'IT! has expanded its gear and equipment catalog, and is now one of the biggest names in street, track, and off-road applications. For the upcoming riding season, the company has released new products to get riders ready to hit the road again. One of its latest offerings is the Barren H2O backpack.

The REV'IT! Barren H2O is designed to be a durable, all-weather backpack that’s useful for urban, off-road, and touring riders. Designed in collaboration with British luggage specialist Kriega, the Barren H2O features some of the best technology when it comes to durability and waterproofing. On top of that, styling elements shared between the two companies figure prominently in the design of the Barren H2O. For example, the Hypalon net not only makes it easy to store quick-access items at the back, such as a raincoat or overpants, but also gives the backpack a much more rugged look.

Cordura Ripstop fabric, which is tear and abrasion resistant, comprises the majority of the Barren H2O. It has a sizable main compartment that holds 11 liters and is equipped with a flap-closure mechanism. On the interior, however, we find a detachable, completely waterproof lining resembling that of Kriega's products. 7 liters of additional storage are available in the back compartment, including a 1-liter waterproof pocket that can hold a hydration pack. Altogether the REV'IT! Barren H2O has 18 liters of storage space in addition to the Hypalon net option for securing items to the rear.

The model has also been designed to be worn comfortably in all situations. It thus has adjustable ergonomic straps equipped with a Quadloc-lite harness which allows a better distribution of the weight carried. The mesh back is padded for added comfort, as well. In terms of pricing and availability, REV'IT! offers the Barren H2O in two color options consisting of black and black/ gray. It retails for 249.99 Euros, or the equivalent of about $270 USD.