ID Design Envisions The Versatile MIUNIK Salt Electric Motorcycle

The idea of a do-it-all practical electric two-wheeler is something that has taken flight recently, especially in Europe's rapidly growing electric motorcycle market. We've seen it in the modular electric bikes from the likes of CAKE, with the Ösa standing out in particular. Indeed, bikes like the Ösa have paved the way for more ingenious ideas with versatility and practicality in mind in a convenient and modular package.

Take, for example, the MIUNIK Salt concept from German design firm ID Design. Described as a lightweight, maneuverable, and practical electric motorcycle, the MIUNIK Salt has the urban dweller in mind. Its aim is to provide a multi-faceted user experience thanks to a very deliberate design that can be mixed and matched to suit specific needs. Indeed, the bike can pretty much do it all—from daily commuting, excursions to the countryside, shopping, and even transporting and delivering small to medium-sized items.

The MIUNIK Salt's versatility lies in the smart contraption at the rear of the bike. A universal adapter makes it possible to configure the bike for whatever task you need to accomplish for the day. It lies at the heart of the bike's modular design, and can easily mount and dismount boxes, crates, luggage racks, and other accessories without the need for any tools whatsoever.

As for performance, the MIUNIK Salt can be configured with either a single or dual-battery option, with a range of around 70 kilometers (44 miles) and 140 kilometers (88 miles) respectively. The battery has also been designed to be removable, meaning you can charge it on or off the bike for extra convenience. Furthermore, this also means that you can choose to keep the weight down by running just one battery on shorter trips around town. Each of the batteries are protected from theft and the elements by a foldable plate, as well as a metal housing on the lower part of the battery.

At present, the MIUNIK Salt is still in the concept phase, with ID Design sourcing some of the key technology to drive this two-wheeler into the realm of reality. As of this writing, the company has already procured key components such as the frame, motor, and controller, so it's just a matter of putting it all together and running rigorous testing before debuting the machine on the market.