Suzuki motorsports fans, get ready to be disappointed once again. Although unsurprising, and perhaps even expected, Suzuki has officially announced its withdrawal from the British Superbike Championship. Naturally, this is in alignment with the company's new strategy to veer away from racing for the time being, and instead, focus its resources on more sustainable initiatives.

Prior to its announcement of withdrawal from the BSB Championship, Suzuki also pulled out of the MotoGP, as well as the Endurance World Championship. To make things even worse for performance-oriented aficionados, the Japanese manufacturer pulled the plug on the GSX-R1000R in the European market, although the liter-class supersport will continue to live on in certain markets.

Over the course of six seasons, Suzuki enjoyed quite a bit of success in the British Superbike Championship, with the GSX-R1000R winning superbike and superstock races. Some of the top names in the sport such as Richard Cooper, Gino Rea, Bradley Ray, Sylvain Guintoli, Kyle Ryde, Charlie Nesbitt, Tim Neave, and Billy McConnell piloted Suzuki machinery at one point or another. Most notably, Richard Cooper won the BSB title in 2017 and 2019 with Buildbase Suzuki.

Off the circuit, Suzuki has also enjoyed substantial success in road racing. Again, with Richard Cooper piloting the superbike to multiple podium finishes at the North West 200. Meanwhile, in 2017, the Suzuki GSX-R debuted at the infamous Isle of Man TT, where it took the win in the Senior TT under the skillful command of Michael Dunlop.

Following Suzuki's announcement of suspending all initiatives in the BSB, the company extended its thanks and gratitude to all the riders and fans who supported them over the years. Suzuki specifically mentioned Steve and Stuart Hicken of Hawk Racing, as well as the rest of the team and crew that made the magic happen behind the scenes.

As for ongoing racing initiatives, Suzuki will continue supporting racers who use the GSX-R platform via the Suzuki Race Parts Programme in the U.K.