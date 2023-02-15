Retro-Styled Keeway Iskia 125 Scooter Rolls Into Europe

The Qianjiang Group is undoubtedly the biggest and most formidable motorcycle manufacturer from China. Some have even gone as far as calling them the Chinese Motorcycle Empire, and it's pretty clear to see why this is the case. The company owns a strong arsenal of brands that are beginning to establish themselves in the global market.

Brands like Benelli, QJ Motor, and Keeway are big in Asia and Europe, with Benelli in particular having a sales network in North America. In Asia and Europe, meanwhile, QJ Motor has a lineup of entry-level and middleweight machines, while Keeway mainly focuses on the commuter segment. Speaking of which, Keeway has just launched a new scooter in the European market. It's called the Iskia 125, and it leverages on the growing retro scooter market dominated at present by the likes of Vespa and Lambretta.

At a glance, the Keeway Iskia 125 clearly borrows styling cues from other classic-style scooters. The bodywork is reminiscent of modern Lambrettas, while the headlight has a pinch of Vespa. The long saddle looks like its comfortable enough to shuttle two folks, while subtle details like the polished lip on the mirrors and front fender give the charming scooter an air of sophistication. The Iskia is rather impressively specced, too, sporting front and rear disc brakes, turbine-style alloy wheels, and full LED lighting.

On the performance side of the equation, the Iskia appeals to beginners with an A1 license, or folks looking for a charming, yet no-frills commuter for around-town duty. It's powered by a 124.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with eight horsepower on tap. As is the case with nearly all modern-day scooters, power is sent to the rear wheel via a CVT.

Thanks to its fairly lightweight construction, the Keeway Iskia tips the scales at just 107 kilograms, making it incredibly accessible to riders of all backgrounds. It's also fairly affordable, retailing in Italy for 2,640 Euros, or the equivalent of $2,835 USD.