New Scorpion EXO-City II Is Ready To Take On The Urban Jungle

Helmet manufacturer Scorpion has a large selection of helmets that cover all the bases in the world of two-wheels. Its race-winning R1 Air is a favorite among track-aficionados, while its VX range protects the noggins of some of the most die-hard off-roaders. The manufacturer also has city riders and daily commuters in mind with its EXO-City lineup, which has been refreshed for 2023 with the EXO-City II jet helmet.

First introduced in 2017, the Scorpion EXO-City is designed to tick all the boxes of daily riders in and around the city. In Europe, in particular, scooters and small commuters are the vehicles of choice of a lot of people on a near-daily basis, and so a jet helmet like the EXO-City is indeed the perfect choice. The EXO-City II brings a few more refinements to the table while retaining its entry level pricing. For starters, it gets a long face shield that extends all the way to the chin, providing a quiet ride.

The shell itself isn't anything particularly special, as it's a basic polycarbonate shell. However, Scorpion optimizes its sizing for a perfect fit, therefore improving protection. Scorpion makes use of two shell sizes spread across six sizes. After all, the EXO-City II is ECE 22.06 certified. Meanwhile, the inside of the helmet is equipped with removable and washable liner with a Kwikwick C coating for moisture wicking. The cheek pads have cutouts to accommodate glasses, too. Lastly, the helmet is equipped with a dropd-down sun visor for added convenience when riding on sunny days.

As for ventilation, jet helmets of this sort are usually much cooler than their full-face counterparts, but Scorpion still decided to include adjustable air inlets on the top of the head for even more airflow. For extra convenience, the helmet is secured via a micrometric quick-release buckle. As for sizing, the EXO-City II is offered from XS all the way to XXL. There are a total of 16 different graphics on offer, with prices starting at 119.90 Euros, or $130 USD.