Scorpion Modernizes Off-Road Helmet Range With The VX-16 EVO Air

Over the course of the past few months, nearly all helmet manufacturers have been refreshing their model ranges in compliance with the newly implemented ECE 22.06 safety standard across Europe. Scorpion, a brand which has gained a lot of popularity thanks to its success in the world of racing, has been steadily releasing updated models that conform to the new standard.

With a range of sport and touring helmets already in the market, the brand is now focusing on its off-road catalog, particularly with the release of the VX-16 EVO Air helmet. The VX-16 Air first hit the market back in 2018, and is now succeeded by the EVO model which, apart from conforming to the new 22.06 standard, brings a whole host of updates to the table. For example, it sports a new polycarbonate shell, which has been designed to meet the newest safety standard. Beneath the exterior, it boasts dual density EPS liner, and comes in two sizes.

The result is a slight increase in weight of 70 grams, with the overall weight of the VX-16 EVO Air at 1,250 grams in size Medium. Nevertheless, a 70-gram gain shouldn't be that big of a deal, especially given the helmet's added safety features. It also retains its sporty off-road styling, with a removable peak and edgy, motocross-inspired lines. Up front, the facial cutout is large and provides riders with a wide field of view. Of course, it's compatible with most motocross goggles.

Inside the helmet, Scorpion throws in Kwikwick 2 fabric liners, as well as a nose deflector and removable chin curtain. The helmet is secured via a double D-ring buckle for maximum security. Availability and pricing-wise, the Scorpion VX-16 EVO Air is offered in three plain colors—black, matte black, and white—as well as five graphic designs. Sizes range from XS all the way to 2XL, with two shell sizes used to optimize safety. Prices start at 149.90 Euros, which makes out to around $159 USD.