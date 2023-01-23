Tidy Up Your Garage With This New Storage Rail From Rothewald

A big part of the motorcyclist lifestyle is just sitting back and admiring our motorcycles in the garage. Be it over a cup of coffee or tea, or with a couple of beers to end the day, the garage isn't just a place to store and work on our bikes, it's also a place to chill and unwind. As such, making sure your garage is clean and organized can certainly go a long way in helping you achieve this.

I'm sure a lot of you folks have garages that are decked out in all sorts of equipment designed to make storing and working on your motorcycle much easier. For those of you that don't, however, you may want to check out this new storage rail from Rothewald. Distributed by European gear and equipment retailer Louis-Moto, Rothewald has a number of motorbike storage solutions on offer, including a variety of front and rear paddock stands. The storage rail, however, is particularly useful as it allows you to position your bike anywhere in the garage with ease.

A device like this is especially useful if you have a lot of stuff in your garage. Maybe you have a project bike and a daily rider that share the same space. Moving the bikes around is surely something you'll need to do when working on your project or riding to work on the daily. As such, the storage rail makes it easy to move your bike around, without having to do that whole pushing and pulling ritual. It also eliminates the risk of you dropping your bike in the garage.

Rothewald's storage rail is made out of a solid steel rail, and mounted on four 360-degree pivoting casters. Each wheel is equipped with a parking brake, so you can rest easy knowing your beloved two-wheeler isn't going anywhere. The raul is 210 centimeters long, and is equipped with a small loading ramp to facilitate easy mounting of your vehicle. On the left side of the rail, there's a side base which is adjustable from 46 to 60 millimeters designed to mount the side stand onto. The storage rail can accommodate bikes weighing up to 250 kilograms—this means nearly all naked, sport, and adventure bikes are covered.

As for availability and pricing, the Rothewald Storage Rail is offered on Louis-Moto's official website for 199.99 Euros, or approximately $218 USD.