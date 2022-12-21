Louis Moto's Gazzini Introduces Universal Clear Reservoir Kit

A lot of us modify our motorcycles, sometimes for no real reason other than because we like the way it looks. For sportbike aficionados, go-to mods are usually exhaust systems, fender eliminator kits, rear-sets, and the like. High-end sportbikes usually come equipped with radial brake master cylinders fitted with clear brake fluid reservoirs. With its newest product, Gazzini lets you mimic that look for less than 50 Euros.

Gazzini may sound like an Italian brand, however, it's a sub-brand of German motorcycle accessory and gear maker Louis Moto. The brand is popular among neo-retro, naked bike, and sportbike aficionados looking for affordable yet value-packed accessories. While its clear reservoir kit will surely be installed mostly for aesthetic purposes, it also puts more pressure on bike owners to keep their brake fluid in tip-top shape, as it proudly displays your brake fluid for the entire world to see. That's a win-win, if you ask me.

According to Gazzini, the clear brake fluid reservoir can be fitted to either the front or rear brake, as well as on the clutch master cylinder for bikes with a hydraulically operated clutch. It has a 23 mL capacity, and is compatible with most types of brake fluid—DOT 3,4, and 5.1—so yes, it looks like it can be used for racing applications, too. On top of that, the kit is supposedly a universal fit, complete with all brackets and hardware. However, you may need to make a few modifications to make the kit fit on your particular bike.

As mentioned earlier, Gazzini is offering the clear reservoir kit for just 49.99 Euros, which makes out to around $53 USD. It should go without saying that when installing any upgrades to your bike's braking system, extra precaution must be taken to ensure the entire system is in good working order. Our bikes' brakes are probably the most important safety feature out there, so if you're not confident with your technical and mechanical prowess, it may be a good idea to take your bike to a professional shop to have this accessory installed.