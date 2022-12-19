New Mitt 530TT Adventure Bike Confirmed For European Market In 2023

Mitt is a motorbike manufacturer in Europe with a large presence in Spain and Portugal. For a long time, the brand has been popular with novice riders because of its affordable, entry-level two-wheelers. The company is able to maintain its pricing so low by outsourcing its products to Chinese producers and then selling them in the European market.

It goes without saying that many Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been boosting their game in terms of features and performance, so it's no wonder that Mitt is capitalizing on this by unveiling a new adventure bike that hopes to compete with some of the industry's more established players. The 530TT Adventure is the largest and most powerful model in Mitt's lineup thus far. It has a 476cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47.5 horsepower and 31.5 lb-ft of torque. It remains to be seen whether or not the 530TT will have a similar 180-degree crank as that of the Honda CB500X, or a more modern 270 or 360-degree crank with an uneven firing order.

Aside from performance, the Mitt 530TT has all of the components you'd expect to find in a competent, though beginner-friendly, ADV bike. To begin, it foregoes expensive electronics like traction control and multiple riding modes in favor of a simple ABS arrangement on the twin front disc brakes and single rear disc brake. Mitt has equipped the 530TT with adjustable front and rear suspension, with inverted forks up front and a centrally positioned monoshock at the rear. Last but not least, the 530TT rolls on wire-spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose tires.

Mitt has included complete LED lighting, an adjustable windshield, a huge full-color TFT display, crash guards, and a radiator guard, to give the bike a comprehensive suite of tech features. It also includes a full set of luggage, including metal side cases and a top box. The Mitt 530TT Adventure, which has been confirmed for release in the European market by 2023, has been priced at 7,095 Euros, or $7,405 USD.