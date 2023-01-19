Back in March, 2022, Honda and Greenger Motors first introduced the electric CRF-E2 dirt bike to the world. It’s an electric minibike aimed at younger riders, manufactured by Greenger and officially licensed by Honda (hence the CRF name and livery). In stock trim, the bike weighs in at a mere 108 pounds. Sounds like it has potential as a minibike, right?

The thing is, since the CRF-E2 is a bike made for younger riders, its electronically-limited top speed is just 20 miles per hour. As YouTuber Sur Ronster demonstrates in the Before portion of this modification video, the thing is so very slow. It’s probably great for its intended purpose, particularly for kids that are just learning to ride and are building their confidence. However, if you’re a small-framed adult who loves minibikes and is looking to have fun, then you’re going to want to make a few changes.

To get closer to the zippy and fun electric minibike experience he wanted, SR decided to upgrade just three things to start. Firstly, he was reasonably sure that there was significantly more power to be unlocked within the stock motor. The problem, as he saw it, was in the controller and the battery. So, he upgraded to an ASI BAC4000 controller, along with a 72-volt battery pack. The third piece of the upgrade was a set of three-piece supermoto wheels and some much fatter and grippier Michelin supermoto rubber.

Out went the stock controller, battery, and skinny, knobby tires that originally came with the bike. While the new controller slid right into place like it was made for this build, the new battery is physically a lot larger than the stock one. It fits—but just barely. The same can’t be said for the new supermoto wheels and tires, which already looked amazing (and way better) before he took it out for that first test ride.

How much faster is the upgraded CRF-E2 electric supermoto that Sur Ronster built? According to the GoPro footage, it hit a top speed of 48 miles per hour. Other modifications may be in order going forward—for instance, while the top speed is good, it’s not really the wheelie machine you might want out of your minibike.

As you might expect after running the stock motor much harder than intended, it did seem to get pretty warm pretty quickly, so perhaps investigating improved cooling methods might be in order. It’s also not clear how far you can get on a charge with the new battery setup, but maybe that question will be answered in a future video. That’s the thing with tweaks, though—you think you’re just doing one thing, but pretty soon, you’ve ordered all the parts and you’re not quite sure where all those boxes came from.