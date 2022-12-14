There’s no experience like riding a two-stroke motorcycle. From the peaky powerband to the quirky exhaust note to the fragrant fumes, nothing quite matches the sensations of a pinger. Unfortunately, the same qualities that make two-strokers so lively also led to their downfall. Whether we’re talking noise emissions or CO2 emissions, two-stroke machines aren’t welcome on most modern roadways.

YouTuber Sur Ronster converted his Yamaha YZ85 dirt bike into an electric supermoto for that very reason. Team Blue’s two-stroke mini bike already ranks as a motocross and kart track weapon of choice. Thanks to its highly-tuned chassis and lightweight two-stroke engine, the YZ isn’t just a big contender, it’s big fun.

That devil-may-care attitude already aligns with Sur Ronster’s brand, but the kid's dirt bike is even more carefree when paired with Electro & Company’s EMX17 electric conversion kit. As the YouTube creator points out, the electric conversion kit makes sense for several reasons. One: the silent powertrain. Two: nearly maintenance-free operation. On the other hand, we can’t quite agree with Sur Ronster’s third argument: performance.

Fueled up and ready to rip, an off-the-dealership-floor YZ85 weighs in at just 161 pounds. The EMX17 kit alone weighs 150 pounds. Of course, a converted YZ will lose its two-stroke mill in the process, but we highly doubt the remaining chassis would weigh less than the 11-pound difference between the YZ85 and the EMX17. With that, the two-stroke wins the weight round.

On the power front, the bLU cRU’s mini MX hovers around 20 horsepower in stock form. Conversely, Electro & Company claims that its conversion kit whips up 16+ ponies. While that four-horsepower shortage may not seem like a substantial difference, coupled with the e-bike's extra weight, it’s more than enough to tip the scales.

While the spec sheets may not lean in the EMX17’s favor, Sur Ronster springs for the electric kit for a more practical reason: stealth. We should note that the converted e-supermoto isn’t a plated vehicle, which is illegal to operate on California roads. While we can’t condone or encourage the YouTuber’s antics, we can understand his decision to ditch the YZ’s noisy two-stroke powerplant. After all, there’s no experience like riding an electric motorcycle.