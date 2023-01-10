Shark Introduces Seven New Colorways For The D-Skwall 2 Full-Face Lid

Shark Helmets is starting 2023 strong with a variety of new colors for its popular D-Skwal 2 full-face helmet. The D-Skwall 2 is the newest evolution of Shark's D-Skwall helmet which has gained popularity among sportbike riders and touring riders alike. Incorporating the sporty styling of a race helmet, with the comfort and long-distance capabilities of a touring helmet, the D-Skwall 2 is one of the most versatile lids in Shark's arsenal.

For the 2023 model year, Shark is coming in strong with a total of seven new colorways for its popular full-face lid. Across the board, the helmet centers on a black, stealthy motif, with varying graphics and stylistic elements that are sure to suite the tastes of a variety of riders. Sporty riders in particular will be pleased to know that Shark is also offering the D-Skwall 2 in the same livery as MotoGP racer Jorge Martin's Shark Race R Pro GP helmet. Meanwhile, folks who like to keep things simple can opt for the matte gray color option, which really puts the D-Skwall 2's race-inspired lines on full display.

Graphics and designs aside, the D-Skwall 2 is distinguished by its sporty styling mated with touring-focused amenities. As such, we find a rear spoiler, streamlined front, and voluminous vents on the chin and top of the helmet. There's a drop-down sun visor, too, while the external visor is available in four colors—all of which are day and night approved. There are also smoked and mirrored visors to choose from, however, these are meant to be used only during the day.

As for tech and safety, the D-Skwall relies on tried and tested construction consisting of a thermoplastic shell, and multi-density EPS liner. The helmet is secured via a quick-release micrometric buckle, so it's clearly intended for road use, as opposed to the brand's other sportier lids rocking the double-D clasp. On the inside, the helmet makes use of an anti-bacterial microfiber inner liner, which is easily removable and washable.

Shark has already listed the new designs on its website, and now has more than 20 designs to choose from. Pricing for the D-Skwall 2 helmet starts at 202.99 Euros, which makes out to about $218 USD.