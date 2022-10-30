The Shark Spartan RS Carbon is now available with a new carbon shell for 2022. The sport touring helmet drops a few grams and is still ECE 22.06 homologated.

Carbon fiber is a hot material for helmets. In addition to being pretty much as strong as its fiberglass counterparts, it’s an overall lighter material, which is a trait that many riders look for in a high-quality lid. This is also a special release for Shark, as it is the first new generation model in the lineup that uses the new Shark’s Carbon Skin shell. Still, if you'd prefer some of the more standard colorways, Shark also has you covered.

Shark’s Carbon Skin is made of multiaxial composite fibers and, of course, carbon fiber. The result is a weight of about 1,480 grams in a size medium, and that’s pretty light for a sport-touring helmet. Shark designed this lid to have minimal buffering at high speeds. Shark achieved this through its motorsports efforts. For its air intakes and exhaust vents, the helmet comes with three in the front, and the four at the back are integrated with the rear spoiler.

On top of that, the helmet is also rated ECE 22.06, which keeps it up to date with Europe’s latest homologation standard. Its shell combined with the multi-density EPS offers a high level of protection along with the visor that is thicker and has four locking points, which is taken from the Shark Race-R Pro GP. The visor is also optical class 1, giving the rider an undistorted view of the world, and on top of that, Shark also throws in a Pinlock 120 Max Vision insert in the box.

The interior of the helmet has an anti-microbial, anti-odor, Alveotech fabric liner on the cheek pads which are also removable and machine washable. It’s also eyeglasses compatible if you do need to wear prescription lenses. You can also fit the SharkTooth communications system, but other comm units will also fit on the lid thanks to its clean side profile. Finally, the helmet is secured with a double D-ring retention system, which is the best retention system in the industry according to a few sources.

As for its other features and specifications, the Shark Spartan RS Carbon features two shell sizes which are shared between XS to XXL. Shark also bundles its helmets with a five-year guarantee, and there are up to seven different graphic and color options that you can choose from. The price for the Spartan RS Carbon starts at €436.99 EUR. or about $435 USD given today’s exchange rates.