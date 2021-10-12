Introduced in 2015, the Shark Spartan full face helmet lineup catered to dedicated sportbike and sport-touring riders with standard and GT editions. While the Spartan remains a versatile option in Shark’s range, it was time for the French manufacturer to upgrade the helmet to the latest ECE safety ratings.

As the first Shark helmet to meet ECE 22.06 regulations, the new Spartan RS is setting the standard for the brand’s 2022 lineup while improving on a winning formula. However, Shark retained several elements from the previous generation Spartan such as carbon fiber and fiberglass shell, UV380 sun visor, and Pinlock 120 MaxVision insert. The bestselling helmet also keeps its silhouette and aggressively styled chin bar, but Shark fine-tunes countless features in the process.

Sporting a new VZ 300 visor, the Spartan RS achieves an optical class 1 rating, which is the highest certification for reduced optical distortion. That new visor also benefits from a new four-point anchoring system derived from the brand’s flagship Race-R Pro GP helmet. On the inside, a retractable sun visor helps riders adapt to all weather conditions while an air diffuser reduces visor fogging.

Three air intakes and four air extractors maintain sufficient airflow and the removable Alveotech interior allows users to wash the liner after long road trips. Riders can also personalize the fit and comfort with a removable chin curtain and Easyfit glasses grooves. A double-d buckle secures the helmet and the Spartan RS is also compatible with the brand’s Sharktooth comm units.

With two shell sizes spanning XS-XXL, customers have a wealth of options to choose from. The Shark Spartan RS retails for €349.99 (≈ $400 USD) and comes in seven different colorways. Whether you’re ripping through the local canyons or traveling cross-country, Shark’s new ECE 22.06-certified Spartan RS delivers all the performance and protection that sport riders need.