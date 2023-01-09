Shanghai-based electric mobility brand Yadea has taken the EV market by storm. Ranking as one of the top sellers in the ever-growing electric space, Yadea already enjoys an impressive market share in Asia.

The company plans to expand its customer base by making inroads into Europe and the United States in 2023. An EICMA showcase proved as much in November, 2022, and Yadea’s debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2023, only reinforced the brand’s intentions.

The recently revealed Keeness VFD headlined Yadea’s CES exhibit, showcasing the firm’s latest and greatest flagship offering. The 125cc-equivalent electric packs a mid-mounted, 10kW (13.4 horsepower) electric motor that reportedly produces 280 Nm (206.5 ft-lbs) of torque.

All that grunt pushes the Keeness to a 100km/h (62-mph) top speed, and a 0-50km/h (31-mph) time of four seconds. While it’s 'rear rubber be damned' for the e-roadster, it still manages to reach an impressive 140 kilometers (87 miles) on a single charge of its 4.6 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Yadea doesn’t put all its eggs in the naked bike basket, however. The manufacturer also highlighted its E150 high-performance electric scooter, which boasts 5kW (6.7 horsepower) motor that's responsible for 160Nm (118.1 lb-ft) of torque. Alongside the E150, Yadea put its super-fast charging technology on full display. Paired with the e-scooter, the unit can deliver up to 80 percent full power in just 20 minutes.

The Chinese OEM doesn’t forget its electric bicycle lineup either. Yadea’s Innovator not only ranks as the brand's first AI-powered electric folding bike but also nabbed a 2022 American Outstanding Industrial Design (IDEA) Award in the process. Elsewhere in the lineup, the Trooper 01 and Camper models feature dual motor drive and rear hub motor technology to maximize both fun and accessibility.

To fully support its U.S. rollout, Yadea will establish an ecosystem consisting of retail spaces, online sales, and flagship stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The company plans to establish 100 integrated dealer stores in the first half of 2023 as well. Lastly, Yadea will even offer door-to-door services and professional maintenance outlets for after-sales support.