With cold weather continuing for at least two more months, gear and equipment manufacturers are continuing to release products for the avid winter rider. Regardless of whether your wonderful winter two-wheeled excursions are long or short, chances are you're going to want to be covered from head to toe with thermal gear.

The challenge when it comes to thermal riding gear is that these pieces of clothing need to fullfil two duties in one—keep you warm and keep you safe. As such, they tend to be bulkier, more uncomfortable, and most of all, more expensive. That was until the recent advancements in materials and manufacturing technology. These days, synthetic materials combined with leather do more than an adequate job of providing warmth—and protection—in low temperatures. This is especially true of jackets and gloves.

Take, for example, the new Dynamic 5 GTX winter gloves from French gear and equipment maker Racer. Now, Racer is known specifically for its thermal gloves for snowmobiling, motorcycling, and other winter applications. With its Dynamic 5 GTX gloves, it hopes to bring top-tier protection to motorcyclists looking to ply the roads in winter. These mitts include several goatskin panels and a flexible, insulating softshell fabric to enhance abrasion resistance while keeping good control sensitivity. When managing the bike's controls, the palm and fingers covered in goatskin offer an excellent tactile response.

With a Thermofit Control windproof lining, Primaloft insulation, and a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, the Dynamic 5 GTX is packed with features to provide good resistance to the cold season's challenges. When combined, these characteristics keep your hands cozy and protected from the elements (rain and wind). The long cuff is finished off by a wrist strap, a leather reinforcement around the edge, and an adjustable Velcro flap. Additionally, the glove has comfort gussets that make it easier to move your fingers.

The Dynamic 5 GTX offers leather-covered Ergofit shell reinforcements on the fall zones in addition to PPE certification at level 1KP in accordance with the EN13594-2015 standard. Pricing- and availability-wise, the Dynamic 5 GTX retails for 139.95 Euros, or around $150 USD, and is offered in all-black and black-and-blue hues.