German glove specialist Racer is best known for its track gloves. Racers by name and nature, the company’s competition-borne developments permeate its adventure, dual-sport, touring, and street offerings as well. The brand’s latest on-road gloves prioritize the safety and protection that Racer is known for while also delivering sufficient ventilation for summertime riding.

The new Shooter gloves take cues from classic military gloves. Of course, the source material influenced the Shooter moniker, but the gloves also replicate the utility, dexterity, and protection of their military counterparts. Featuring leather at the top of the hands and goat leather on the palms, the short-cuff glove doesn’t sacrifice safety for comfort. TPU knuckle protectors and a reinforced palm patch provide additional impact protection.

Racer’s safety measures earn the Shooter a CE approval rating but the brand doesn’t skimp on comfort either. With spandex material at the back of the hand and top of the fingers, the road gloves amplify airflow, which is critical for warmer climates. The short cuff cut and Velcro adjuster strap not only tailors the fit to individual users but also helps air circulate throughout the rider’s jacket.

While you won’t find the Shooters on a race circuit, that doesn’t stop Racer from focusing on performance. Suede insert on the upper palm produces extra grip while the tactile index finger allows riders to use their smartphones without removing the gloves. External finger seams and a neoprene cuff edge adds comfort to the otherwise Spartan design.

Available in sizes S-XXXL, the Shooter gloves retail for €77.94 ($92 USD). Staying true to the military roots, Racer offers the short-cuff gloves in Black, Brown/Khaki, and Coyote/Sand. The German brand may be known for its track presence, but the Shooter gloves prove that Racer can do more than just race gloves.