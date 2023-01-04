Huck Cycles Presents The Rugged Stinger Electric Motorcycle

The electric motorcycle segment continues to grow, although not in the sense that most performance-oriented motorcycle enthusiasts would have hoped. While there are indeed a good number of sporty, performance-focused electric motorcycles—thinks Zero and Energica—the selection of small-capacity, utility-focused commuters vastly outnumbers them.

That being said, there's no denying that small and practical electric runabouts hold the key to the future, and it's clear to see this based on how many of these two-wheelers have been rolling off showroom floors in recent years. Having said all that, let's take a look at one of the newest entrants into the world of electric two-wheelers, the Stinger from American electric moped startup Huck Cycles. Based out of North Carolina, Huck Cycles assembles all of its two-wheelers by hand, and has a distinct neo-retro style about its machines—factors that contribute to the brand's premium pricing which we'll discuss in just a little bit.

We previously talked about the Huck Rebel, a small and stylish electric-assisted bicycle. Now, Huck presents the Stinger, a more rugged, powerful, and versatile two-wheeler. Two versions of this new model will be made available: a standard version, as well as a more performance-oriented "Performance Upgrade" edition as its name suggests. Both variants come with dual-piston disc brakes accompanied by 17-inch wheels, so you can expect the Stinger to roll around in a similar fashion to a standard commuter motorcycle.

On the performance side of the equation, both versions have an electric motor integrated into the rear wheel which offers 3 kilowatts—around four horsepower—of nominal power output. The difference between the two versions is comes in the form of peak output, with the standard version producing 6 kilowatts (eight horsepower), and the Performance Upgrade version cranking out an impressive 8.5 kilowatts (11.4 horsepower).

As for battery tech, both versions receive two battery packs which generate 6 kWh in total for the Standard variant, and 7.2 kWh for the Performance version. Given the variances in peak power output, both variants are estimated to provide a range of up to 190 kilometers (119 miles) on a single charge. The Huck Stinger tips the scales at a rather hefty 91 kilograms. Further distinguishing the Performance Upgrade version is a slew of techie features such as upgraded suspension, a CAN-BUS LCD display, dual-purpose tires, and an AS-designed BAC4000 controller.

I mentioned earlier that the Huck Stinger commands quite a premium given its handcrafted nature and impressive technology. Indeed, for the standard version, we're looking at a retail price of $8,690 USD. As for the Performance Upgrade version, we'll have to wait a little longer, as Huck Cycles has yet to announce official pricing for the more premium variant. Nevertheless, deliveries of the new Stinger are set to commence by February, 2023.