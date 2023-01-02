TVS is one of the bigger names in the Indian motorcycle industry, with distributorship spread across multiple countries across Asia and South America. In the North American and European markets, you guys may be familiar with TVS' tech with the BMW G 310 model range, which the Bavarian company outsourced the production and development of to TVS.

In its home country of India, TVS has an unquestionably strong influence on the motorcycle culture. After all, the company has such a wide selection of models, encompassing all disciplines of the two-wheeled lifestyle. In line with developing an even bigger and more diverse moto culture in India, TVS will be hosting the 2023 MotoSoul motorcycle festival. Scheduled for March 3 and 4, 2023, the event will be held in Goa, one of the most scenic beaches in India, acclaimed all over the world for its laid back lifestyle.

Participants in the MotoSoul festival will be treated to a variety of attractions. With TVS as the main host of the 2023 festival, the company will be hosting several technology and user experience-focused forums and discussions from influencers and titans of industry. In the program, customers, enthusiasts, and influencers in the motorcycling industry will share their experiences and expertise, not just of the TVS brand, but of motorcycling in general.

In an article published by Mobility Outlook, Vimal Sumbly, the Head of Business of TVS Motor Company's premium segment, explained that the MotoSoul festival is designed as a platform for like-minded enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the joy of motorcycling. "We are thrilled to announce the 2023 TVS MotoSoul – The Ultimate Biking Festival, the flagship initiative by TVS Motor Company for our millions of premium motorcycle owners and biking enthusiasts across the globe,” Sumbly explained.

TVS Officially Debuts New Ronin In India

Last but not least, TVS is set to showcase its first neo-retro model during the MotoSoul festival: the Ronin. There has been much anticipation about the company's first neo-retro model, and those eager to see the motorcycle up close and personal will have the chance to do so during the 2023 MotoSoul festival.