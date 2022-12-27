A brand-new year is almost upon us, as we’re currently in the last days of 2022, with 2023 just around the corner. It’s typically a time for celebration and getting festive with our loved ones—but sometimes, things don’t end up exactly how you planned, do they? That’s what recently revived classic motorcycle brand Yezdi is currently in the process of finding out firsthand.

If you need a reminder, Yezdi is a classic motorcycle brand in India, well known and loved by many. The original marque was owned by Jawa back in the day. So, fittingly, Mahindra and Mahinda motorcycle subsidiary Classic Legends secured the rights to the Yezdi name several years ago, adding it to the Jawa and BSA marques under its expansive umbrella—or so it thought.

At the end of 2022, the Karnataka High Court officially ruled that the Yezdi trademark was still owned by its previous owner, Ideal Jawa India Pvt. Ltd. Co. That company went out of business in 1996, and then began to go through the process of liquidation, according to Autocar.

What does that mean? If this ruling is considered final, that means the Yezdi name is considered an asset of that now-defunct company. As such, it’s available to be liquidated and sold to satisfy existing debts of the defunct company, by such rules as are established within that jurisdiction.

Although Classic Legends co-founder Boman Rustom Irani applied with India’s intellectual property office for several Yezdi-related trademarks, going back as far as 2018, this ruling might mean that those trademarks were issued in error.

Under the terms of the Karnataka High Court’s ruling, Classic Legends and Boman Irani both received finds of Rs. 10 lakh (about $12,076) each, as well as a request to cease and desist all operations that utilize the Yezdi name (such as, say, running a motorcycle business by that branding). For its part, Classic Legends told Autocar that it is appealing this ruling, and is hopeful of a favorable outcome. It said it will continue to both manufacture and sell its Yezdi motorcycles in the meantime.

Also involved in this story is the Ideal Jawa Employees Association, which seems to have been left out in the cold when that company went into liquidation. Understandably, it would like to see proceeds from the sale of the Yezdi trademark distributed to the old company’s creditors—including those former employees.

It’s not clear if the fine imposed by the court on Irani and Classic Legends will go toward satisfying these outstanding debts. However, as and when we have more information on the fate of the Yezdi name, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.