Yezdi Unveils Three New Retro-Style Bikes For The Indian Market

The name Yezdi is well-known among our Indian friends who have even a passing interest in motorcycles. Since the early 1970s, the brand has been a part of Indian motorcycle culture. Indeed, when it comes to made-in-India motorcycles, the company is a legend. Classic Legends, which is owned by Mahindra, has brought the brand back with three motorcycles. For the first time, both the Jawa and Yezdi brand names will be available in the market.

The Roadster, Scrambler, and eventually the retro-modern ADV-style Adventure will spearhead Yezdi's revival. All three motorcycles will be powered by the same single-cylinder 334cc engine, but they will be tuned differently to meet their personalities. At 8,000 rpm, the cruiser-styled Roadster produces 29.7 horsepower, while the factory scrambler produces 29.1 horsepower. The Adventure, the biggest of the bunch, makes the most of the 334cc single, producing 30.2 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. All three will be paired with a six-speed transmission, however it's likely that the ratios will be different to fit the individual machines.

As far as underpinnings are concerned, all three motorcycles share the same double-cradle frame and braking system, which includes a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The Roadster and Scrambler will have a combination of telescopic forks up front and dual gas-charged shocks in the back, while the Adventure will have a mono-shock setup instead. The Adventure will come standard with a Bluetooth connectivity system that enables turn-by-turn navigation. Meanwhile, all three motorcycles will include an LCD console with a trip meter, range counter, clock, ABS mode, and gear indicator.

Full-LED lighting is standard on all three bikes, with LED turn indicators added to the Scrambler and Adventure. When it comes to cost, the Yezdi Roadster is the most inexpensive of the bunch, starting at the equivalent of $2,678 USD, while the Scrambler starts at approximately $2,772 USD; and the Adventure, the most feature-rich of the three, is the series' flagship, starting at the equivalent of $2,840 USD.