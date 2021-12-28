Check Out The New TVS Apache RTR 165 Race Performance

You may know of TVS as the Indian company that BMW partnered up with for the G 310 range of small capacity street bikes. In India and surrounding Asian markets, TVS is a strong player in the commuter segment, with a vast array of small-displacement scooters, motorcycles, and even an all-electric model. TVS has also made quite a name for itself in Indian motorsports, particularly in road racing.

To celebrate the company's success in Indian motorsports, a new, special-edition range of motorcycles called the Race Performance (RP) has been announced. The first model to get the race performance treatment, however, isn't the Apache 310 RR sportbike, but rather, the Apache RTR naked street bike. The new TVS Apache RTR 165 Race Performance has been launched in India, and retails for the equivalent of $1,934 USD. TVS states that Race Performance variants of other models will soon follow. For now, let's take a closer look at the Apache RTR 165 RP.

In its class, the Apache RTR 165 RP is one of the most powerful. It gets a 164.9cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor with a reworked cylinder head which increases intake by 35 percent. Bigger valves and a revised bore and stroke bump power output up to 19 horsepower, giving it similar power output to that of liquid-cooled machines. It transfers power to the back wheel via a five-speed manual transmission.

Other premium goodies include a suite of TVS Race Performance parts such as a slipper-assist clutch, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and a brass-coated chain and sprocket set. It gets a redesigned headlight, too, making for a sportier, more menacing fascia. Of course, it gets a loud and funky livery consisting of blue, white, and red accents, similar to the liveries of TVS Racing's sportbikes.