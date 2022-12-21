Hero MotoCorp Launches The XPulse 200T 4V In India

Small-displacement dual-sports and scramblers are extremely popular in countries like India owing to their all-terrain capability and dependability. Nearly all manufacturers have their own interpretation of the ideal, go-anywhere two-wheeler, and Hero MotoCorp, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the country, has just release its newest one, the XPulse 200T 4V.

The new Hero XPulse 200T 4V is built atop the same foundations as the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, its more off-road focused sibling. Performance comes from a 199.6cc, four-valve, air-cooled, fuel-injected single cylinder engine. Just like its enduro sibling, the XPulse 200T 4V churns out a maximum output of 19 horsepower and 12 lb-ft of torque. While this may not seem like a lot of power, it's certainly more than enough to tackle India's roads and highways, while still having enough grunt to power through pothole-laden roads and the occasional gravel trail.

As for the bike's overall design, it's far from the off-road focused nature of the XPulse 200 400V. The 200T is much more road-focused with alloy wheels instead of wire-spoke ones. It also gets a set of more road-focused tires. It does, however, get a long-travel front fork complete with gaiters to prevent dirt ingress, while at the same time giving off a neo-retro aesthetic. Up front, the bike features a full LED headlight and a small flyscreen. The scrambler-style elements continue at the bottom of the bike with a belly pan and exhaust heat shield. Lastly, a passenger grab handle makes it easy for you to carry a pillion.

On the technology side, the Hero XPulse gets a fully digital instrument console and even features Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Suspension hardware consists of standard telescopic forks up front and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the back. The bike also gets front and rear disc brakes complete with ABS.

As for availability and pricing, the new Hero XPulse 200T 4V is now available in India for a retail price of Rs 125,726, or the equivalent of around $1,517 USD. The scrambler-style commuter machine is offered in a variety of colorways consisting of Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow, and Matt Shield Gold.