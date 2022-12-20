India's Pure EV Pulls The Covers Off New EcoDryft Electric Motorcycle

Pure EV, an Indian electric two-wheeler maker, has showcased its newest electric motorbike. According to the manufacturer, the new EcoDryft electric motorcycle has a riding range of up to 135 kilometers (84.3 miles) per charge. The new bike is already available for test rides, and its official pricing will be revealed in the first week of January 2023.

According to Pure EV, the EcoDryft electric motorbike was built for daily commuting and was entirely developed and manufactured in India. The EcoDryft has the appearance of a standard commuter motorcycle. It has an angular headlight, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a one-piece seat. It's a commuter bike with an upright seat position that gives the rider plenty of leverage over the handlebars. This electric motorbike will be available in four different color options: black, gray, blue, and red.

When it comes to technology, Pure EV states that the bike is powered by a 3-kilowatt-hour, AIS 156-certified battery pack, which is able to return up to 135 kilometers (84.3 miles) on a single charge. Specifics about the motor have not been revealed, however, we do know that Pure EV claims a top speed of 75 kilometers per hour—around 47 miles per hour. The motor is also a hub-mounted motor, instead of a centrally mounted unit, which was used likely with the intention of lowering cost.

Pure EV believes it has enough inventory to meet early demand ahead of the EcoDryft's introduction and the start of pre-bookings. Furthermore, the Hyderabad-based EV firm has dealerships in 100 locations across India, with plans to grow further in key cities.

That being said, the company has yet to disclose pricing information on the new EcoDryft. Nevertheless, expect the commuter electric motorcycle to be priced in the beginner-friendly segment, as suggested by its accessible performance and barebones features. Pure EV is expected to reveal more about the EcoDryft once the bike is officially launched in the first week of January, 2023, so stay tuned for more details then.