Yadea’s New G5S Commuter Electric Scooter Makes Its Way To Europe

As electric mobility keeps growing in popularity, more and more manufacturers release new EVs into the market. It isn’t really surprising that a lot of these new e-mobility startups come from China, and regardless of whether you like it or not, more and more made-in-China electric vehicles will enter the global market soon. Yadea is one of these up and coming Chinese EV makers.

In fact, it’s one of the biggest, with more than 50 million products sold. Yadea’s product line consists of a variety of lightweight electric vehicles such as electric bicycles and kick-scooters, electric motorcycles, and electric scooters. Incredibly popular in China, Yadea has already begun expanding into Europe with its stylish and techie electric scooters. Its newest model, the G5S, could very well be its most practical electric scooter yet. Let’s take a closer look.

On the face of it, the Yadea G5S is a compact, urban runabout. However, it’s big enough to comfortably seat two adults. Furthermore, Yadea has doubled down on the range by fitting two batteries as standard. The result is a combined capacity of 2.8 kw/h, with each battery weighing in at 11.5 kilograms. This translates to a claimed range of 115 kilometers, or 71 miles on a single charge.

As for performance, the Yadea G5S is powered by a centrally mounted electric motor with a peak output of 4.1 kilowatts—or around 5.6 horsepower in internal-combustion lingo. The updated motor propels the G5S to a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, or 50 miles per hour. There are two riding modes to choose from, too. For starters, ECO mode allows you to maximize range while keeping throttle response docile. Meanwhile, POWER mode allows you to add some excitement to your city commuting, provided you’re not going too far.

The G5S’ proportions are similar to most other commuter scooters in the market. It rolls on 12-inch wheels on both ends, and gets a standard telescopic front fork, and twin rear shocks with preload adjustability. Tech features consist of a full-color, seven-inch display, Bluetooth smartphone pairing via a dedicated mobile app, as well as cruise control. The bike comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes with a combined-braking system for added safety.

Yadea has already begun releasing the G5S in the Italian market, and offers it in two variants—Standard and Utility. The Standard version retails for 4,740 Euros, which translates to about $4,977 USD. Meanwhile, the more premium Utility variant is a tad pricier at 4,940 Euros, or approximately $5,187 USD.